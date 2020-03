ESCONDIDO, Calif. — Authorities surrounded a home in unincorporated Escondido Sunday night following an alleged domestic violence incident.

The standoff started around 6:20 p.m. when a man refused to come out of the home near Circle R Drive and Red Hawk Road, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. It was not immediately clear whether the man was armed.

One person was taken to a hospital.

Check back for updates on this developing story.