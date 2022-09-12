Luke Bryan, Kane Brown and Chris Stapleton are set to headline the Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California next spring.

The country music festival will take place at the Empire Polo Club April 23-30.

Other performers getting top billing include Jon Pardi, Brooks & Dunn, Nelly, Elle King, ZZ Top, Melissa Etheridge, Old Dominion, Morgan Wade and Breland, and many other artists, according to the Stagecoach website.

The Guy Fieri’s Stagecoach Smokehouse will also return for its fourth year at the festival.

Guests who are interested in attending the festival will be able to purchase tickets beginning Friday, Sept. 16th. A single General Admissions pass starts at $369 plus fees, according to the website.

See all ticket options here.

The 2023 Stagecoach lineup. (Stagecoach)