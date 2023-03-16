The El Cajon Police Department on Thursday said it will be holding a DUI checkpoint Friday.

El Cajon, Calif. — St. Patrick’s Day celebrations will commence Friday and authorities are reminding the public to travel responsibly.

The El Cajon Police Department on Thursday said it will be holding a Driving Under the Influence (DUI) checkpoint on March 17 from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. in the 300 block of W Chase Avenue in El Cajon.

Police say checkpoint locations are chosen based on areas with a history of DUI crashes and arrests.

During the checkpoint in El Cajon, officers will look for signs that drivers are under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

The department said drivers charged with DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties. On top of that, their license is suspended which may effect their ability to travel to and from work.

Police also reminded the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol.

The department stated, “Some prescription medications or over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving. Always follow directions for use and read warning labels about driving or ‘operating heavy machinery,’ which includes driving a car. Additionally, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.”

Police encouraged those who plan on traveling while drinking alcohol or taking certain medications to have a designated driver that remains sober.