SAN DIEGO — One person was killed Sunday morning after an abandoned house caught fire in Spring Valley, authorities said.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, a call came in just after 4 a.m. requesting assistance with a reported house fire on the 8600 block of Eileen Street and Harness Street.

The San Miguel Fire Department (SMFD) said responding crews found heavy smoke and a blaze coming from the back side of the structure. Firefighters went into “defensive mode” due to this being an abandoned house with hazards.

SMFD said the fire was put out within 45 minutes. According to the sheriff’s department, crews entered the home and found one person inside. Despite life-saving measures, that individual was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the deceased person has not been released at this time. No other injuries were reported.

The sheriff’s bomb arson team is investigating the incident as per protocol.