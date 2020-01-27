Speeding driver killed in crash down embankment

A driver was killed when they careened off this road and into a ravine Monday.

SAN DIEGO — A speeding driver was killed Monday when he lost control of his pickup, flew off the road and crashed down an embankment east of El Cajon.

The crash was reported in the Granite Hills neighborhood around 8:50 a.m., just east of the intersection of La Cresta and Forester Creek roads, California Highway Patrol Officer Travis Garrow said.

The 2016 Dodge Ram veered off the right side of La Cresta Road and rolled down a rocky embankment, Garrow said, adding that the driver was the only person inside.

“It’s obvious the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed,” Garrow said. “The vehicle traveled pretty far as it exited the roadway.”

The driver, a man whose age was not immediately available, was pronounced dead at the scene, the officer said. The victim’s name was withheld pending family notification.

The road was closed for several hours while a tow truck tried to recover the vehicle and investigators tried to determine what exactly led up to the crash.

32.811485 -116.904131