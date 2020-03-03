South Bay students walk out of class in protest of budget cuts

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Students at several South Bay schools walked out of class Tuesday to protest proposed budget cuts for the Sweetwater Union High School District that could cost up to 200 employees their jobs.

The walkouts were scheduled at Eastlake High, Mar Vista High, Otay Ranch High, Montgomery High, Hilltop High, Castle Park High, Sweetwater High, Palomar High, Mar Vista Academy and Eastlake Middle, according to “Put Students First,” an Instagram page created by students to raise awareness of the protests.

“We have been monitoring activities to be happening at (five or six) of our schools today. In all cases school site administration has met with the student leaders and created a plan for their events,” the district told FOX 5.

“Legally, students voluntarily electing to leave class/campus without authorization are truant and subject to the same consequences as any other truant students. We have sent messages home to parents advising them of this. Similar messages were sent home during the gun violence and climate change walkouts that occurred in 2019.

“We respect and welcome the student voice in this process and will continue to work with students to ensure their input is heard.”

The budget cuts could cost the jobs of employees from math teachers to counselors and librarians, as the district voted 3-2 last week to put 200 staff members on notice that they could be laid off. The district has until March 15 to give out notices, and employees will know by May 15 if they have a job for the next school year.

Before the vote in favor of issuing notices, the district’s meeting room overflowed with hundreds of parents, teachers and students who came to speak out against the cuts. Some advocated for “cutting from the top” — meaning making changes at the district or administrative level before layoffs that would affect on-campus staff.

District spokespeople say declining enrollment over the past four years and rising pension costs are among the reasons it is facing a $30 million budget shortfall and must make difficult financial decisions.