South Bay school district considers layoffs, program cuts

CHULA VISTA, Calif. -- Board members with the Sweetwater Union High School District will consider a proposal Monday night that would lay off hundreds of school employees and close 12 learning centers.

School district administrators said Monday the potential cuts are necessary because of budget shortfalls, declining enrollment and increasing personnel costs. The jobs on the chopping block include teachers in math, English and social science, as well as counselors and librarians.

"It's a tragedy," said Stephanie Hubner, a librarian at Chula Vista Middle School. "It's a tragedy for the students in the South Bay, for the employees that are here serving and dedicating their lives to the students. We're not in a time of fiscal crisis in the community. It's just within the district."

Hubner told FOX 5 she has been with the school district for 17 years but could soon be one of the 237 employees who will be cut if the proposal is approved.

"It is universally felt that it is heartbreak," Hubner said when asked how other school employees were feeling. "It is disbelief, considering this whole year the district's been saying we're going to find places to cut where it won't affect students. We're going to find places to cut that aren't going to be directly affecting the classrooms. And here they are, doing exactly the opposite of what they said they were going to do."

Many employees and student parents have spoken out against the proposal and expressed plans to attend Monday's meeting.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Chula Vista Middle School.