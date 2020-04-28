South Bay leaders call for emergency repairs to Tijuana sewage system

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — South Bay leaders are once again calling for action to fix cross border pollution.

People in Imperial Beach have been experience on and off water closures for years due to sewage spills in the Tijuana River Valley from across the border in Tijuana.

Tuesday, Imperial Beach Mayor Serge Dedina told FOX 5 that the Tijuana sewage system has collapsed and is spewing about 60 million gallons of untreated sewage each day in the river.

“When you step into the water when IB is closed, it’s like stepping into a toilet, “ said Dedina.

Imperial Beach and San Diego along with other South Bay cities have filed a lawsuit against the International Boundary and Water Commission. They are hoping to force the agency to pay for emergency repairs to the system.

Dedina also said San Diego County has come up with a plan to divert water from the Tijuana River and treat it before it flows into the ocean and contaminates the beaches from Imperial Beach to Coronado.