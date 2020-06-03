Son of retired police captain killed by looters pleads: ‘Step back from what you’re doing’

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – Looters shot and killed a grandfather and former St. Louis police captain as the 77-year-old tried to protect a pawn shop when protests turned violent this week.

David Dorn’s body was found in front of Lee’s Pawn & Jewelry around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Brian Powell, Dorn’s son, received a phone call at about 4 a.m.

“I looked at the phone number, and it was my brother,” Powell told KTVI. “He called me – crying – ‘They shot and killed dad, they shot and killed dad.'”

Dorn was a retired police captain with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, where he was well-liked by many.

“They called him ‘Cap.’ That was the Cap. That was the Cap, everybody knows that was him,” said Powell.

Dorn retired from the police department but his time away from the job didn’t last long.

“He couldn’t stay retired. My dad is that kind of person – he believed in black and blue. Police work ran through his veins.”

Dorn later joined Moline Acres as chief, before retiring in 2014.

It was well over 40 years of police experience, Powell said.

Powell said his father was less about rank and more about serving others. David Dorn was a proud husband, father of five, and grandfather of ten children.

Dorn was known for his commitment to the community, Powell said. He mentored young people, the same type of individuals responsible for the mayhem and destruction Monday.

“He would have forgiven that person. And he would try to talk to them. Because he was really big on talking to youth. And mentoring young people. He tried to get them on the straight and narrow and everything.”

Powell has a powerful message for those responsible for his father’s death.

“The person who pulled the trigger, my message to them would just simply be, just step back from what you’re doing. Know the real reason you’re doing it. Let’s do it in a positive manner. We don’t have to go out and loot and do all the other things,” he said. “We can do things in a peaceful, calm manner. We don’t have to go about destroying our communities like that.”

CrimeStoppers is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in Dorn’s murder. Anonymous tips can be made by calling 1-866-372-TIPS (8477).

Our highest respect to the family of David Dorn, a Great Police Captain from St. Louis, who was viciously shot and killed by despicable looters last night. We honor our police officers, perhaps more than ever before. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/0ouUpoJEQ4 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2020