Some employees choosing to collect unemployment over return to work

SAN DIEGO — Some local businesses are facing difficulty getting back their employees who may be making more money collecting unemployment than working.

Friday was the first day businesses like retail stores, jewelers, florists and bookstores can open throughout San Diego County. It’s something many local business owners have been anxiously waiting for, but now they’re faced with another problem.

For the past two months, California Sock Company in Pacific Beach has been selling face coverings and hand sanitizer, but Friday was the first day they were able to sell their main product: socks.

It’s the first-time in the last 60 days that assistant store manager D’Laney McCallum stepped foot inside the store. “I haven’t been productive in like two months so it was good news for me,” he said.

The good news he’s referring to is finding out he got his job back. “I was excited. I was excited. It brings money back into my household.”

However, not every employee jumped at the opportunity to start working again. “Eight out of 15 so far. A couple of people are sitting on their decisions still,” said Bernard Lebel, company president.

Lebel says his staff makes a little more than $16 an hour and they’re making almost double on unemployment. “In retail, I don’t know one person that makes $28 an hour so asking people to come back to work for a lesser wage is a hard conversation. Everyone handles it individually, differently. In general, it’s a hard conversation with most people and not everyone is coming back.”

Lebel has three stores but was only able to open the one located on Garnet Avenue in Pacific Beach. He says with many of his employees not coming back to work, he may have to consider hiring new people. “Super surprised. I understand the math. Right? They make more money off of unemployment than working.”

The situation was different for McCallum. He says he knew it was time to put on some California socks and get back to work. “I just feel like everyone’s different. For me and my situation, it paid more for me to work than unemployment but for somebody else, it may not be the case.”

Lebel says their first day back in business was off to a slow start, but he’s optimistic it will get busier.