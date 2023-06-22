Authorities pursued a high-speed vehicle containing three suspects in Los Angeles County on Thursday night.

The suspects were originally wanted for theft, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The vehicle was seen weaving dangerously through bumper-to-bumper freeway traffic before exiting in Culver City and continuing to drive erratically through Slauson Avenue.

On surface streets, the suspect hit speeds of up to 70 miles per hour, at times driving into oncoming traffic lanes and running red lights. The suspect nearly missed sideswiping several cars throughout the pursuit.

Authorities pursued a high-speed vehicle with three suspects wanted for theft in Los Angeles County on June 22, 2023. (KTLA)

At one point, the suspects tossed a variety of unknown objects out the window. While cutting off a vehicle turning right, the suspect’s vehicle appeared to make contact with a victim’s vehicle.

As the suspects pulled over in a neighborhood on Vermont Avenue, three people hopped out of the car and began running into the backyard of a home. They broke the entry gate of a backyard fence before barricading inside a home.

Authorities pulled away from pursuing the suspects due to public safety concerns.

After a few minutes, the suspects were seen running out of the home and hopping into two separate getaway cars before driving off again.

No arrests were made so far.