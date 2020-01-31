Silicon Valley confirms first case of coronavirus

News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA CLARA COUNTY — The Santa Clara County Health Department confirmed a man has tested positive for coronavirus, according to KRON 4.

This is the first known case in the Bay Area. The patient is a resident in Santa Clara County, the health department said.

The announcement comes shortly after the U.S. declared a public health emergency because of the new virus.

The epicenter of the virus is Wuhan, China — but it has since spread to other countries worldwide.

Nearly 10,000 people have been infected with the disease worldwide in just two months.

On Thursday, the World Health Organization declared a global emergency because of the outbreak.

According to the latest information from the Associated Press, the virus has claimed the lives of 213 people in China.

Share this story

Most Popular Stories

Latest News

More News