Shots fired at ‘large party’ in downtown high-rise

SAN DIEGO — Someone opened fire during a fight at a party downtown early Monday morning, but police say they didn’t find any shooting victims.

Officers were called about the gathering — held at an East Village high-rise on 15th Street in spite of the stay-at-home order — around 5 a.m. Police had limited details, but referred to the event as a “large party” that had apparently gone into the early morning hours.

While officers confirmed that a fight broke out and someone fired their gun, police did not immediately find a gunshot victim at the apartment building.

Officers said they were still investigating and had not announced any arrests as of around 7 a.m.

