Shoppers told to shelter in place during Otay Ranch gas leak

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A gas leak forced people to shelter in place at an Otay Ranch shopping center Tuesday morning until crews stopped the leak.

A third-party contractor struck the 3-inch gas line around 9:20 a.m. near the Home Depot on Dennery Road, just north of Interstate 905 and east of I- 805, San Diego Gas & Electric Communications Manager Denice Menard said.

No evacuations were ordered, but people at the surrounding businesses in the shopping center were told to shelter in place until crews could stop the leak, San Diego Fire-Rescue spokeswoman Monica Munoz said.

Crews had the leak under control by 10:40 a.m. and were working to repair the line, Menard said.

No ill effects from the escaping fumes were immediately reported.

Police shut down both directions of Dennery Road between Palm Avenue and Del Sol Boulevard, but reopened the roadway after SDG&E crews stopped the leak.