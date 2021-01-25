I’m not familiar with the writing of horror author Shirley Jackson (The Lottery, The Haunting of Hill House), and this is a fictional story about her working on the novel Hangsaman. We don’t see any of the four kids she had in real life, and a lot of what they do show, isn’t all that interesting.

The film has a cool, gothic vibe. It also has a lot of pretentious academia douches, and there are times the actors shine. There are also plenty of times they overact.

It takes place in the early ‘50s in Vermont. Shirley (Elizabeth Moss) suffers from depression and agoraphobia. Her professor husband and book critic Stanley (Michael Stuhlbarg, who is always welcome on screen), holds court at their quirky parties. Fred and Rose (Logan Lerman and Odessa Young) arrive, planning to stay a few days. She immediately wants to leave, as Shirley is horrible to her. Then she bonds with her for some reason, and he wants to leave (after the professor calls his dissertation derivative).

Between taunting the couple and fixating on a missing woman in town, Shirley starts writing again.

Fred finally lands a job at the college, and Rose has her baby. They had to elope when they found out she was pregnant, after his parents cut them off.

The characters all feel a bit underdeveloped, as director Josephine Decker seems more concerned with the look of the film then proper character development. And there are many scenes that are shot in an interesting way. Oftentimes though, the camera work was awful (please invest in tripods instead of shaking the camera gimmick).

There’s one scene that was straight out of Terms of Endearment, which seemed odd.

Watching this was a dour experience, with pompous dialogue and very little pay off. It’s the type of movie critics praise (it’s getting a high score on Rotten Tomatoes), and when people seek these types of films out, they wonder why critics are all pretentious windbags.

The ending would have been rather powerful, if it weren’t made up for the film.

It gets an extra ½ star for good songs, including Lead Belly’s “The Gallis Pole” (you might know it better as one of the many blues songs Led Zeppelin stole).

My wife found it a bit more interesting than I did. I can only give 2 stars out of 5.