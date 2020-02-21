Sheriff’s Department says it must comply with ICE subpoenas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- The San Diego county Sheriff's Department said Thursday it is required by law to provide U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement with records officially sought in subpoenas issued last week.

The Sheriff's Department confirmed it received the subpoenas served by federal immigration authorities on Feb. 14.

The subpoenas require the department to submit jail and arrest records for four individuals, Sheriff William Gore said Thursday. The department clarified that it is required by law to provide the records sought in the subpoenas but is not required to transfer anyone into ICE custody.

Before the subpoenas were issued, the Sheriff's Department said the Department of Homeland Security had requested documents but did not go as far as issuing subpoenas.

Statement on Immigration Enforcement Subpoenas. pic.twitter.com/kyurW069Tt — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) February 21, 2020