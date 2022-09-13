SAN DIEGO – The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s assistance to locate an elderly man last seen more than a month ago.

72-year-old Eddie Joe Taylor was reported missing by friends and family on Aug. 5, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said in a release Tuesday. Officials said the man left his girlfriend’s Lemon Grove home on Aug. 4 and got lost on his way back to his Spring Valley residence. During the drive, Taylor called his girlfriend and told her that he had mistakenly continued on SR-125 towards Mexico and had crossed the border.

Law enforcement officials said that a factory-installed GPS tracker in Taylor’s car, a gray 2013 Hyundai Elantra (CA plate #6XOJ393) last showed his whereabouts as Tijuana.

Family told deputies that the 72-year-old is prediabetic, has high blood pressure, and has been “confused and forgetful” recently.

The man was last seen wearing black jeans and a sweater. Taylor is 5-feet-5-inches tall, weighs approximately 165 pounds, and has brown eyes, short hair, and a beard.

Law enforcement agencies in Mexico have been alerted to the man’s disappearance. Officials are asking that anyone who routinely crosses into Mexico be on the lookout for Taylor to help find him.

Anyone with information on Taylor or his whereabouts is urged to call the Sheriff’s Department at 858-565-5200 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. If you’re in Tijuana, call 9-1-1 or 0-8-9.