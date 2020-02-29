Serving Seniors to increase meal service by 40%

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Thanks to a contract awarded by the County of San Diego’s Aging and Independence Services, Serving Seniors will increase meal services by 40%, the nonprofit organization announced Friday.

Serving Seniors was founded to help low-income and homeless seniors throughout San Diego. The funding from the county will increase the number of meals provided by Serving Seniors by nearly a million. The funding will also expand the organization’s reach to the rest of the county, from Oceanside to San Ysidro.

“With this funding, Serving Seniors will be able to double the number of homebound seniors we serve, expand senior dining sites throughout the county and increase advocacy efforts at the local, state and national levels,” said Serving Seniors CEO Paul Downey. “Food insecurity and homelessness continue to be critical issues among the growing senior population, so we’re incredibly grateful for the opportunity and excited to reach even more seniors in need.”

The organization currently provides breakfast and lunch at 15 sites across the county and delivers meals to more than 600 homes every day. Free meals are offered to anyone 60 or older regardless of income. Donations are accepted but no one is turned away for lack of donations.

Serving Seniors is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

For more information about Serving Seniors or to see a full list of programs and services provided, go to ServingSeniors.org. Seniors in need can sign up to receive meals by calling 619-487-0613 (central San Diego) or 760-435-5285 (Oceanside/North County).