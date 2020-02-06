Semi, pickup crash blocks freeway near Kearny Mesa

SAN DIEGO — A pickup truck slammed into the back of a big rig hauling an oversized load on the freeway Thursday morning, backing up traffic near Kearny Mesa.

The crash happened on southbound state Route 163, near the interchange with state Route 52, just before 5 a.m. The pickup truck hit a parked semi-truck, which had been hauling what appeared to be part of a home and was pulled over on the right shoulder.

The smaller truck ended up badly damaged and lying on its side in the middle lanes, according to California Highway Patrol. Authorities shut down several lanes while firefighters tried to rescue the pickup driver and clear the wreck.

CHP reported only minor injuries for the drivers involved, but did not provide further details.

The crash backed up traffic past the transition onto Interstate 15, and drivers headed south from the Rancho Peñasquitos and Rancho Bernardo areas were delayed. Traffic had cleared up by about 6:30 a.m.

Parked Semi vs Pickup Truck at the 163s & Sr52



A Semi was parked on the side of the road when a red pickup truck hit the corner of the parked oversized Load. The semi was off the freeway. Here is the aftermath.#commuter_carl #fox5sandiego #sandiegofreeways #morningtraffic pic.twitter.com/SbmCeSK4YE — Commuter Carl FOX 5 (@Commuter_Carl) February 6, 2020