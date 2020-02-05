Second person dies after smuggling boat capsizes

Agents with U.S. Customs and Border Protection witnessed the two people on a suspicious vessel that appeared to have engine problems.

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — A second person who was on board a smuggling boat traveling along the Imperial Beach coast has died after the boat capsized Monday morning, authorities said.

The suspected smuggling boat was initially spotted Monday morning by Joint Harbor Operation Center officials. The boat capsized not long after authorities saw it, sending all seven of its passengers into the water.

United States Border Patrol agents arrived at the site and found two men in need of emergency assistance. One man, a 62-year-old Mexican national, was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The second man, a 44-year-old Mexican national, was taken to a hospital and was in grave condition until he died Tuesday afternoon.

A family member was brought into the U.S. with an official from the Mexican Consulate to confirm the 44-year-old man’s identity, Border Patrol officials said.

The other five people on board the boat were taken into custody Monday for being in the United States illegally.