Search to continue for possible missing swimmer in Carlsbad

CARLSBAD, Calif. — The Coast Guard will continue to assist California State Parks in a search for a possible missing swimmer in Carlsbad that involved a number of agencies, police said Sunday.

After a massive response by lifeguards from the state, Carlsbad, Oceanside, Encinitas and Del Mar, emergency officials said they were not able to locate a victim.

“At this point we’re not sure,” Carlsbad Fire Captain Eric Evonsion said. “The person that was potentially in distress may have swam away and walked up on shore and is watching the whole thing from the bluff, so there is no way of us to know that. It’s more of a waiting game now.”

According to firefighters, several witnesses say they saw a man wearing swim trunks struggling in the water just before 2 p.m Sunday.

#BREAKING: Lifeguards are searching for searching for a missing swimmer in #Carlsbad near Carlsbad Blvd & Sycamore Ave. Officers say witnesses saw a person “struggling in the water”. Stay w @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/91A7hsLsyV — Liberty Zabala FOX 5 (@Liberty_Zabala) August 15, 2021

At around 3:30 p.m., Carlsbad police tweeted out that a search was underway in the area of Tower 37 and Chestnut Avenue.

We, along with five other agencies, are assisting State Parks in the search for a possible missing swimmer. If you know of someone that went swimming and has not returned. Please call us. pic.twitter.com/fz6Yiqb4Nj — Carlsbad Police (@CarlsbadPolice) August 15, 2021

“The search for the possibly missing swimmer is being carefully conducted by land, air and sea,” Carlsbad police said in the tweet.

The beachside sidewalk in the area of Chestnut Avenue was closed due to congestion from Sycamore Avenue to Chestnut Avenue, but has since been reopened.

Authorities are asking beachgoers to contact them if anyone knows someone who went swimming and has not returned. City and state park lifeguards will be on scene until the evening.

It is not clear at the moment if there was indeed a missing swimmer.