SDSU suspends study abroad in Italy

SAN DIEGO -- San Diego State University suspended its spring study abroad program in Italy, calling for the return of its students currently studying in the country amid coronavirus concerns, it was announced Monday.

The decision follows the U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issuing an elevated level 3 travel advisory for Italy.

On Thursday, SDSU called for the return of its students in South Korea. At the end of January, the university called for the return of its students in China.