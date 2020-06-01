SDPD to stop use of carotid restraint

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit announced Monday that the department will stop using a carotid restraint.

The halting of the use-of-force procedure will take place immediately, Nisleit said in an afternoon news conference.

“We are watching the hurt and pain so many people are expressing after the tragic death of George Floyd, and are committed to taking new actions to make sure something like this doesn’t happen in San Diego,” Mayor Kevin Faulconer said. “That starts today with the police chief’s decision to immediately stop this particular restraint that has led to so much concern and frustration by many in our minority communities.”

The controversial neck restraint is used by law enforcement officers by applying pressure to the side of a person’s neck to cut off blood flow and render them unconscious.

