‘Scratcher Snatcher’ sought near LA

SAN DIMAS, Calif. (CNS) — Authorities Thursday released security video of a man wanted for stealing hundreds of California Lottery Scratchers from two stores in the San Dimas area.

The man, dubbed the “Scratcher Snatcher” by detectives, ripped the displays from the counters and ran from the businesses, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The locations of the crimes were not released.

“LASD reminds you not to buy scratchers if you think they are stolen, the scratchers have been reported to CA Lottery, have been deactivated & are worthless,” the sheriff’s department said on Twitter.

Anyone knowing the suspect’s identity was urged to call detectives at 909-450-2700, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.