SAN DIEGO – Officials with the Jamul-Dulzura Union School District and the Mountain Empire Unified School District have announced changes to bus and class schedules due to a brush fire in East County.

Mountain Empire Unified schools will be closed Thursday, the San Diego County Office of Education said late Wednesday evening.

In the Jamul-Dulzura Union School District, bus Route A has been adjusted so that there is no longer a pickup at Rio Pico, and bus Route B has been canceled completely.

As of 9 p.m., Border Fire 32 – the name given to the brush fire in the area – had covered more than 1,600 acres and had caused more than 400 evacuations.

“The fire situation continues to evolve; we will share additional updates as they are available,” SDCOE officials said Wednesday night.

For the latest updates on school closures, bus route changes, and more from the San Diego County Office of Education, click HERE.