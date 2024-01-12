U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) maintains his lead in the race for the U.S. Senate, but the battle for second place — and a berth in the November general election — remains tight.

A new poll from the UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies and Los Angeles Times indicates that Schiff garnered 21% of likely voters, with fellow U.S. Rep. Katie Porter (D-Irvine) in second place with 17% and former Los Angeles Dodger Steve Garvey with 13%.

Garvey is the top Republican in the race, but in California, the top two candidates in the March 5 primary advance to the general election, regardless of party preference.

Falling behind is another member of Congress, U.S. Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Oakland), who only has garnered 9% of likely voters surveyed.

“About a fifth of the voters surveyed picked one of the 23 other candidates on the crowded ballot, and the remainder said they were undecided,” the Times reported.

One of those other candidates is Christina Pascucci, a former reporter and anchor for KTLA.

All are competing for the Senate seat formerly held by longtime Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who died in September.