San Diego Zoo’s baby hippo gets her name

The river hippo calf born earlier this month at the San Diego Zoo has been given a name after several days of online voting, the zoo announced Friday. Photo by San Diego Zoo.

SAN DIEGO — The river hippo calf born earlier this month at the San Diego Zoo has been given a name after several days of online voting, the zoo announced Friday.

The name “Amahle,” which means “beautiful one” in Zulu, was announced during “Good Morning America” on Friday as the winner of the show’s online poll.

Amahle was born Feb. 8 to her mother, Funani, at the San Diego Zoo. She currently weighs about 100 pounds, zoo officials said.

Amahle and her mother will be in the zoo’s hippo habitat on Tuesdays, Thursdays and on weekends, the zoo said.