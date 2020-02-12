San Diego Unified to remind parents of new gun safe law

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Come Friday, thousands of parents in the San Diego Unified School District can expect to see an email arrive about a new gun law.

The message, which will go out to parents during gun violence prevention week, will highlight a recent San Diego law that went into effect in September. The law states guns must be locked up unless in use or in immediate control of the owner.

“We need to get the message out that safe storage is important, and I have a way of getting out 100,000 messages to parents,” said Superintendent Cindy Marten.

Statistics provided by the City Attorney claim 4.5 million kids live in homes with an unlocked gun, 73% of kids under 10 know where their parents' guns are and 36% have handled them.