San Diego Unified to close schools in effort to curb coronavirus

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Unified School District will close its campuses to in-person instruction after receiving pressure from parents and the teachers union to take greater steps to protect against the spread of coronavirus.

SDUSD will be joined by Los Angeles Unified School District in the decision, making the two largest districts in California temporarily shut down as officials monitor the virus.

The decision will be in effect from Monday, March 16 to April 6, at which point administration will re-evaluate, SDUSD said in a statement.

