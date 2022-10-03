SAN DIEGO — Local commuters and those looking for relief as gas prices still hover above the national average can take advantage of a free ride this week.

In an effort to promote clean energy initiatives to reduce emissions and improve air quality, regional transit agencies are offering no cost transportation on Oct. 5.

All fixed-route buses, Trolleys, the COASTER and the SPRINTER will be totally free to ride.

Free Ride Day is being held in conjunction with California’s Clean Air Day as a way to encourage San Diego residents to choose transit and take the clean air pledge.

Regional leaders and elected officials are set to gather on the east side of the Old Town Transit Center a day prior to share insight on recent transit infrastructure projects and how they can enhance people’s lives.

The event, scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 4, includes a lineup of speakers like Brian Sheridan of Coalition for Clean Air and NCTD Board Chair Jewel Edson.

The San Diego Metropolitan Transit System will also be holding pop-up outreach events on Free Ride Day to thank riders for choosing transit.