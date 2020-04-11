San Diego to release water from Hodges Reservoir

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Due to recent heavy rainfall, the city of San Diego will release approximately 923 million gallons of water from Hodges Reservoir into San Dieguito River, city officials said Saturday.

The water, which may eventually lead to the ocean, was released through valves in the dam starting around 11 a.m. Saturday. It will continue for a week or until the reservoir elevation is near 295 feet, spokesman Jose Ysea said.

For safety reasons, the California Division of Safety of Dams has determined that the water level at Hodges Reservoir should not exceed 295 feet, which is 20 feet below spillway elevation, Ysea said. This requires periodic water releases from Hodges Reservoir.

“People in the area of the San Dieguito River Park and those in other areas along the river should take precautions,” Ysea said.

City officials will continue to monitor weather forecasts, rainfall and the water level at Hodges Reservoir to determine if additional water releases need to be planned for this year.

Hodges Reservoir was created with the building of Hodges Dam on San Dieguito Creek in 1918. Operated and maintained by the city’s Public Utilities Department, the reservoir currently serves the San Dieguito Water District and Santa Fe Irrigation District as well as the city.

The City is finalizing plans for improvements to Hodges Dam. The state has determined it safe with the restricted water level.