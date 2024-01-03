SAN DIEGO – The San Diego Humane Society was over capacity for all of 2023, which is something the organization says has never happened before.

That trend seems to be continuing into the new year.

“We are starting 2024 over capacity with dogs. We are at 108%,” said Nina Thompson, director of public relations for the San Diego Humane Society.

The organization is looking for any small win when it comes to finding animals a home.

“For the first time in a long time we have seen our entire animal population under 1,000, so we are getting a little bit of a breathing room right now as we enter the new year,” said Thompson.

The next few days will be challenging, as the New Year’s Eve celebrations and sporadic fireworks tend to send strays their way.

San Diego Humane Society says a big way you can help if you find a stray is to actually first try to find the owner around where you live, even if that means keeping the pet in your care for a bit.

“So many times the animal is just a few blocks away, they live in your neighborhood. If you could hold onto that pet for 24 to 48 hours, the likelihood of them coming back to their owner is much greater than if you take them out of their community into our shelter,” said Thompson.

As for what is causing the constant capacity challenges for local shelters, there seems to be several driving factors.

Thompson points to inflation and the rising costs of caring for pets as well as the pandemic seeing a spike in adoptions, but also a pause on spay and neuter surgeries. Now, shelters are seeing the effects of litters multiplying.

While the Humane Society says of course they are looking for anyone willing to adopt, they are also urgently looking for foster volunteers. They say it helps alleviate capacity, but also relieve the pet of the stress of shelter life.