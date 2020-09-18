San Diego firefighters halt progress of 4-acre brush fire in Stockton area

SAN DIEGO – San Diego firefighters have halted the progress of a four-acre brush fire which broke out Thursday near the city’s Stockton neighborhood.
The fire was reported at 5:26 p.m. near 3348 Spring Garden Place and was burning near MTS trolley tracks, officials said. It is unclear if trolley services will be impacted by the fire.
In a tweet, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department urged drivers yield to emergency vehicles and “use caution in the area.”
No injuries have been reported and there have been no reports of structural damage.
Check back for updates on this developing story.