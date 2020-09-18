San Diego firefighters halt progress of 4-acre brush fire in Stockton area

SAN DIEGO – San Diego firefighters have halted the progress of a four-acre brush fire which broke out Thursday near the city’s Stockton neighborhood.

The fire was reported at 5:26 p.m. near 3348 Spring Garden Place and was burning near MTS trolley tracks, officials said. It is unclear if trolley services will be impacted by the fire.

In a tweet, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department urged drivers yield to emergency vehicles and “use caution in the area.”

No injuries have been reported and there have been no reports of structural damage.

SDFD copters 1 and 3 are headed to the fire from Montgomery Field. #Jstreetfire pic.twitter.com/08BRK7qTuy — SDFD (@SDFD) September 18, 2020

SDFD has several units at a 4 acre brush fire near 34th & J St. The fire is on both sides under I-15 and south of Market St. Plz yield to emergency vehicles and use caution in the area. #Jstreetfire pic.twitter.com/5G0slg5wyQ — SDFD (@SDFD) September 18, 2020

