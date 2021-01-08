San Diego County launches first Vaccination Super Station

San Diego, Calif. — San Diego County is leading the way when it comes to creating herd immunity against COVID-19.

Chair of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors Nathan Fletcher said, “I haven’t been satisfied by how fast we’ve been able to get the vaccines out as a region, so we approached UC San Diego about launching a Vaccine Super Station.”

The decision to create a new Vaccination Super Station comes in the wake of a request from the State Health Department for counties throughout the state to increase the rate at which they are vaccinating residents. Fletcher said the goal is to vaccinate 5,000 healthcare workers per day.

There are more than 500,000 healthcare workers in San Diego County and according to UC San Diego Health, at 200,000 or more still need to be vaccinated.

“We hatched an idea 72 hours ago, you know… what would it take to scale up to do 5,000 vaccines by Monday? And what’s happened between that point and now has just been an incredible amount of work,” UC San Diego Health CEO Patty Maysent said.

Fletcher sparked a deal with UC San Diego Health and The San Diego Padres to launch the super station Monday at 7 a.m.

Healthcare workers will be able to sign up online to make an appointment via www.vaccinationsuperstationsd.com. They can then drive to the Vaccination Super Station and get a free vaccine between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. severn days a week. This will all take place at the Tailgate Parking Lot on Imperial Avenue near Petco Park. Each healthcare worker will have to show proof of employment and will be able to remain their vehicles to get the vaccine.

