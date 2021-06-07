San Diego County could move to yellow tier this week

SAN DIEGO — Businesses around the San Diego County are bracing for restrictions to peel back in the yellow tier, which could happen this week.

Wine tasting at San Pasqual Winery in Seaport Village has mostly been outdoors recently.

“It really hasn’t been worth opening up to 25 percent indoors,” said co-owner Mike McWilliams.

But dropping to the less-restrictive yellow tier would mean owners Mike and Linda McWilliams could operate at 50 percent or even 75 percent if all guests show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

They hope welcoming more customers indoors will spike merchandise and bottle sales, especially as tourism returns.

However, they remain cautiously optimistic to return to indoor wine tasting until the state’s economy fully reopened June 15th.

Related Content County reports 65 new COVID-19 cases as move to yellow tier possible this week

“Just cause you never know,” Mike McWilliams said.

But later this month, they plan to bring back the indoor wine tasting and open a new sparkling wine bar next door. Though hiring remains an obstacle.

“We’re finding that getting enough staff is one of our biggest issues to deal with right now,” he said.

Over at Invictus Fitness, owner CJ Martin said it feels like gyms are finally able to operate close to normal since gyms were limited to 10 percent capacity indoors during the red tier.

“At the end of the day we want to keep people healthy and improve their lifestyle, so being shut down when I feel like we could have helped, he said. “That was really tough for us.”

Under the yellow tier, gyms can operate at 50 percent capacity indoors. That’s up from the 25 percent from the current orange tier.

But like many businesses, Martin said the real game changer will be June 15th.