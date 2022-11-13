The San Diego City Council is set to discuss a street vending ordinance for its coastal area. (KSWB Photo)

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego City Council is set to discuss a street vending ordinance for its coastal areas during their Nov. 14 meeting.

“It helps tremendously to keep things professional and organized and not out of control,” said Eric Bell, owner of a Turkish towel and blanket company called of Bell and Moon.

After 20 years working for a company, Bell retired and started Bell and Moon with his wife. They sell Turkish towels and blankets at major events, farmers markets, plus sometimes at Mission Beach.

“Now I have freedom, I can work when I want to work, or not work when I want to work,” said Bell. “The money is ten times better than what I would ever be making sitting behind a desk, so I found my niche.”

The city’s street vending ordinance passed in March, which partially bans street vending in high trafficked pedestrian areas. One place is no vending at Balboa Park during the summer months.

The ordinance also requires vendors to have a permit. Before the ordinance was in place, Bell said the vending scene got chaotic.

“After that, the organization was great. A lot of people left,” Bell said. “The beach cleared out. The locals were happier. And we had an opportunity to actually go out there and make some money and sell our products, which is what we want to do in the first place.”

Before vending restrictions could be set for certain coastal zones, the California Coastal Commission needed to review and approve. In August, the council said they no longer required that approval.

On Monday, during the city council meeting, the council will hear the ordinance to allow enforcement for vending in the coastal zone, including making tweaks to the ordinance.

“In order for them to get it and understand it, they have to understand that not everybody is into the traditional nine to five job,” said Bell. “We should all be able to express what we do best.”

Bell said the ordinance could use more guidance in some areas.

“I don’t think they need to overly regulate us because it’s hard enough right now,” he explained.

“I think if it’s an issue it would be in organization and clarification, tell us where we can and can’t set up, give us time and dates,” Bell said. “Enforcement like that is that will help fester a good environment with the local vending community, and serve everyone in their best interest.”