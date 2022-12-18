SAN DIEGO — Tens of thousands of people lined the San Diego Bay to watch the 52nd “Parade of Lights.”

The event which is usually held two Sundays in a row in December got canceled last weekend because of strong winds and rain.

The event was back Sunday to catch up on some of the fun. “I just really love it because it’s the entire community of San Diego and surrounding areas coming together,” said Anaya Tobiason, whose family has decorated their boat for the parade for the past six years.

“We got here about 4:30 p.m. we were lucky to get on Shelter Island and find a parking spot right away,” said Richard Hicks, who has been watching the parade for years.

“A bunch of boats with Christmas lights, that’s what I’m expecting,” said Emiliano Cabrera, who came with his family for the first time to watch the parade.

People had their chairs out with their heat sources going, as thousands packed the shore to indulge in the 52nd annual “San Diego Bay Parade of Lights.”

“And watching the looks on the kid’s faces when the boats go by, and people hollering off at the boats ‘Merry Christmas!’” Hicks said.

Eighty-four boats decked out in their best “Fanta-Sea” themed decorations for the parade.

Gail Strickland, the parade announcer, said she looks forward to the parade of lights all year.

“We have 12 foot, we even have a kayak out here,” Strickland said.

The boats are competing for “best boat” based on how well they stuck to the theme and music incorporated.

“Now I think I have more lights than I have boats,” said Randy Mueller, who has been part of the parade for 15 years.

Robert Fuller, who normally watched the parade with his goddaughter is now riding with his hiking friends, on his friend’s boat, dressed as Santa.

“Ah it’s nothing like—it’s like being in a football game. It’s better to be in the game, than watching the game,”

Fuller said on the boat, “we have sea anomalies, jellyfish and a big sign that says ‘Fanta-Sea.’”