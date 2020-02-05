San Diego Bay channel to be dredged for first time since 1976

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — A roughly six-week dredging project in a federal channel at the southern end of San Diego Bay will begin this month, federal authorities announced Wednesday.

The excavation work will re-establish required depths in the channel adjacent to National City Marine Terminal, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reported. The waterway was last dredged in 1976.

The project area, located about three nautical miles southeast of the San Diego-Coronado Bridge, is about 5,700 feet in length and comprises nearly 96 acres, according to the federal agency.

About 240,000 cubic yards of sediment will be removed from the channel, with some 175,000 cubic yards of it to be deposited in a disposal site six nautical miles southwest of the entrance of San Diego Bay.

The remaining 65,000 cubic yards of sand will be used to replenish the shoreline of Silver Strand State Beach, officials said.

Curtin Maritime Corp. of Long Beach was awarded the $2.9 million contract to perform the work, which is set to begin in mid-February and has an estimated completion date of March 31.