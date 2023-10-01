SAN DEGO — For some, it’s all or nothing when it comes to tossing handheld bean bags towards an angled board.

The popular lawn game known as cornhole has picked up steam over recent years.

The good news for those who love playing — San Diego is among the best cities for sinking bags into the hole.

Lawn care service provider LawnStarter, released rankings of 2023’s Best Cities for Cornhole Lovers and America’s Finest City is high on the list.

Researchers at LawnStarter compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities based on three categories: access, community, and popularity. Some factors that were considered include amount of cornhole venues, parks, yard space, clubs, and tournaments.

More on the methodology can be found here.

San Diego was ranked No. 2 overall on LawnStarters study with high markings in the number of venues, league directors and league events.

Here’s a look at the top 10 best cities for cornhole lovers, based on this study:

1 Houston TX 2 San Diego CA 3 Phoenix AZ 4 Indianapolis IN 5 San Antonio TX 6 Virginia Beach VA 7 Austin TX 8 Pittsburgh PA 9 San Jose CA 10 Denver CO

Who’s ready to toss some bags?