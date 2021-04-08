San Diegans invited to apply for AmeriCorps VISTA openings

SAN DIEGO — San Diegans are invited to serve as AmeriCorps VISTAs, also known as Volunteers in Service to America.

AmeriCorps VISTA is a national service program established to help alleviate poverty. The San Diego Promise Zone is helping to recruit candidates to fill four roles with a June 7 start date.

The AmeriCorps VISTA assignments are a year long beginning June 2021. Participants must be at least 18 years old and eligible to work in the U.S.

Volunteers receive a bi-weekly living allowance of $925.12, relocation allowance if applicable, end-of-service stipend or education award, health coverage, training and childcare assistance if eligible.

Other benefits include professional development training and non-competitive eligibility for federal jobs. For the end of service award, volunteers can choose between a Segal Education Award valued at approximately $6,000 to pay for a range of education expenses or a $1,800 cash stipend.

Positions include Operations Associate, Grants & Research Associate, Communications Associate and Community Advancement Associate.

Flyers:

The deadline to apply is April 23rd.