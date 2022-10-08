The San Bernardino Police Department is warning the public to look out for credit card skimmers at ATMs after a local bank spotted two would-be thieves installing devices Thursday morning.

Police responded to the Bank of America at 2011 E. Highland Ave. on Thursday when a live surveillance feed showed the suspects installing a skimmer and a camera, police said on Twitter.

One man was arrested near the ATM machine. It was unclear what happened to the second.

Police found a pinhole camera hidden in a sticker designed to look like one normally found on ATMs, as well as a sleeve, or a device used to capture card information.

The San Bernardino Police Department released photos of a credit card skimming device found on Oct. 6, 2022.



“Residents are encouraged to use caution when using ATM machines and always cover the keypad when punching in your PIN,” police said.

Last month, Garden Grove police encountered a very similar situation at another Bank of America.