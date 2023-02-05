SAN DIEGO — Parts of San Diego County will experience rough surf at the beginning of the work week.

The National Weather Service said it is expecting rough surf as a west-northwest swell of 8 to 9 feet will likely produce surf of 4-6 feet, with some surf of up to 8 feet through Monday.

The largest of the waves will be in central and southern San Diego County.

“Watching the ocean, seeing all the waves come in, it’s nice,” said Matt Bruno, as he watched the waves Sunday.

San Diego lifeguards said the surf will not be as high as what was seen in San Diego in mid-January when waves pummeled the Ocean Beach Pier.

They also don’t believe the windy conditions will be ideal for surfers but lifeguards said they are anticipating seeing some rescues and recommend surfers and swimmers watch the surf and tides before getting in the water.

“The sun started to peak out a little bit and I said I had to get in the water,” said Leeav Nagola, after he finished surfing in Ocean Beach Sunday, “Some nice waves off the pier but it was pretty crowded so I had to move.”

The NWS said there will be dangerous swimming conditions Monday and Tuesday because of the surf and strong rip currents, but those visiting San Diego said it won’t put a damper on their vacation.

“We’ll be here all day. We’re just going to try to get some sun, be in the water if we can, be safe about it,” said Josh Peeling, who is visiting San Diego.