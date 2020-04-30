Rock Church provides meals to first responders and healthcare workers

SAN DIEGO – The Rock Church has teamed up with local restaurants and delivery services to provide meals to frontline hospital heroes and first responders.

On Thursday, The Rock Church teamed up with California Pizza Kitchen to deliver a hundred meals to the San Diego Police Department and dispatch center.

So far, 3,580 meals have been delivered to first responders and 13 hospitals throughout San Diego County.

The Rock Church has been working with Grub Hub to deliver food from several restaurants including Los Primos, Toast, Lola 55, Neighborhood House Association, Beignet Belly, Chick-fil-A and California Pizza Kitchen.

“The Port of San Diego Harbor Police is so fortunate to have caring and generous partners like the Rock Church and Los Primos,” said Assistant Chief Kirk Nichols. “When our men and women see the burritos, the masks and the hand sanitizers, we’re reminded that our community truly cares for us and our wellness as we continue to serve during this pandemic.”

Among the 13 hospitals are Sharp Grossmont, Sharp Memorial, Sharp Chula Vista, Sharp Coronado, Kaiser San Diego Medical Center, Kaiser Zion Medical Center, UCSD Hillcrest, UCSD LaJolla, Scripps La Jolla, Scripps Mercy Chula Vista, VA Hospital in Ja Jolla, Palomar Poway and Palomar Escondido.

“We love our community and it is an honor to serve especially at this time,” a Sharp Chula Vista nurse said. “People were talking for much of the day as to how kind that was of your congregation to give back to us. Thank you for showing our medical community the love of Jesus in this very meaningful way. Coming into our break room tired and hungry to find individual boxes with a meal and a note made our day!”

“We can’t tell people thank you enough especially during the COVID crisis when so many people are in desperate need of help,” said Pastor Miles McPherson.

Due to the saturated work environment, hospitals have requested at least 30 meals at a time, individually boxed, that ideally can be hand-held and not refrigerated or heated. Individuals are discouraged from dropping off meals per the request of the hospital.

If you would like to donate to this cause, please email giving@sdrock.com. If you own a restaurant and want to donate meals, please sign up at sdrock.com/covidmeals.