Riverside County wildfire grows to more than 100 acres, threatens homes

NORCO, Calif. (KTLA) -- A fast-moving 100-acre wildfire in Norco forced the evacuation of 1,500 residents Tuesday, threatening an estimated 500 homes, according to Cal Fire.

The Mann Fire was first reported at 9:41 a.m. in the Santa Ana River Bottom near California Avenue, KTLA reports. It remained 0% contained by the time authorities announced mandatory evacuations shortly before noon.

Cal Fire Capt. Fernando Herrera described the blaze as wind-driven and told KTLA it’s burning at a rapid rate of spread. He said of the roughly 1,500 residents affected, at least two people have been treated for smoke inhalation.

Sky5 was overhead as a dense fog of smoke floated through a neighborhood, surrounding homes as it blew in from the site of the wildfire.

The National Weather Service reported winds in the area gusting at 15-25 mph, with humidity at 10-15%. The agency noted the wildfire can serve as an indication of just “how dry it is getting” in Southern California, “without significant rainfall in the past two months.”

Sky5 also captured students filing into buses parked outside Riverview Elementary School, which sent an email to parents stating the campus was being evacuated as a “precaution.”

The email said the children were being taken to Norco High School, where parents must bring identification to pick them up. School officials said the campus was the only one in the area affected.

Cal Fire Riverside said mandatory evacuation orders are in place for those who live north of North Avenue from Crest View to California Avenue, north of 8th Street, east of Pedley Avenue and south of the river bottom.

An evacuation center has been opened at Corona High School, located at 1150 West 10th Street, and at Jurupa Valley High School at 10551 Bellgrave Avenue.

Large animals needing to be evacuated can be taken to 3737 Crestview Drive in Norco.

Check back for updates on this developing story.