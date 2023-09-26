SAN DIEGO — San Diego County Crime Stoppers and the San Diego Police Department are offering $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest in a 2018 deadly drive-by shooting cold case.

The gunfire occurred during the early morning hours on July 19, 2018 at 3000 Martin Avenue in Logan Heights, the two agencies said in a news release Tuesday.

A 28-year-old, identified as Arthur Jordan, was a passenger sitting inside a vehicle when an unknown dark sedan-style vehicle drove by and the shooter(s) fired numerous rounds into the victim’s car, according to authorities.

Jordan’s friends were able to drive away from the scene and call 9-1-1, officials said. Officers found Jordan and his vehicle at Park Boulevard and El Cajon Boulevard, where he was then taken to a hospital.

Jordan later died at the hospital due to his injuries.

“Despite an exhaustive follow-up investigation, including numerous witness interviews and forensic analysis of evidence, the murder investigation of Arthur Jordan went cold,” the release said.

Anyone with information on this murder is asked to call the San Diego Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.