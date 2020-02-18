Residents fed up with crime push for curfews at city parks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Once idyllic gathering spots for families are turning into dangerous areas rife with drugs, violence, crime and prostitution.

In an effort to stop the crime, there’s a growing trend in San Diego to impose curfews at city parks, and four in particular in Pacific Beach. Fanuel Street Park, situated along the bay, is now dubbed "Felony Park."

Besides the obvious criminal element and fear of becoming a victim, it's things like drug paraphernalia feet from where kids play.

“They shoot up in the daytime, they lay their blankets out, they distribute food, they have a couple bikes with them and they shoot up right in front of people," one person said.

Crime stats around Fenuel Park in 2019 found nearly 100 incidents, including drugs, theft, burglary, prostitution, battery and assault with a deadly weapon.

The San Diego City Council is expected to vote on the issue in March. If approved, the roughly 400 parks with curfews will have increased from seven to 16 in just one year.