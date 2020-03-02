Residents cast ballots early at satellite voting locations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Residents across San Diego County are already casting their ballots ahead of Super Tuesday.

The county has four satellite voting locations where people can vote early in hopes of avoiding long lines.

Many voters' eyes are set on the presidential primary race, but there are several local races. In East County, residents will vote for which candidate will takeover District 50's congressional seat after former Rep. Duncan Hunter stepped down. San Diego voters will decide who will be the next mayor of San Diego, as Mayor Kevin Faulconer has termed out. The only statewide measure is Proposition 13 which, if passed, would authorize $15 billion in bonds to modernize schools and colleges.

FOX 5 spoke with Joseph Stramondo on Sunday after he voted at the South Region Live Well Center in Chula Vista. He is encouraging everyone to vote.

"This is a democracy," Stramando said. "Making your voice heard this particular way is important."

Early polling stations will be open until 5 p.m. Monday.