Rep. Jacobs tours local businesses impacted by coronavirus

HILLCREST—Newly elected Rep. Sara Jacobs got a first-hand look Wednesday at the challenges her San Diego business constituents are facing during the pandemic.

Jacobs walked through Hillcrest making nine stops along the way to meet with nonprofit leaders and small business owners. Her first stop was at UGather Cowork, which offers work spaces for people who work remotely. The owner,Kyle Hennessy, said business is down 60%.

“Small businesses really need support, especially with the government regulations and the shut downs,” Hennessy said. He said he is hoping to get more federal funding to stay afloat.

The congresswoman’s next stop was Lestat’s coffee shop on University Avenue. Owner John Husler said his business is down 90%.

“I don’t think I’m able to comprehend just how much of hit we’ve taken,” Husler said. “It’s devastating.”

He told Jacobs that the application process for a federal Paycheck Protection Program loan was difficult and confusing.

“So simplifying the application, simplifying the rules and making sure every small business who needs it is able to access the assistance that they need” is a message she will take back to Washington, Jacob said.

The tour was organized by the Equality Business Alliance, which includes area restaurants, salons, nonprofits and a church — all hit hard by the pandemic.

“She really is here listening to me and she is here trying to help, but I also know that Washington is really fractured right now and so what that future holds is still a mystery to me,” Husler said.

Jacobs said she will be back in Washington next week and hopes to get the provisions that these small businesses need in the new COVID19 relief bill.