SAN DIEGO — The 2023 Remarkable Women winners from across the country were flown out to Los Angeles over the weekend to celebrate their accomplishments, including San Diego’s winner, Angela Brannon-Baptiste.

The winners enjoyed a poolside reception at the Lowes Hollywood Hotel and a tour of Hollywood. A dinner and award presentation Monday night featured appearances by TV personality Leeza Gibbons, actress Jennifer Hudson and author Cookie Johnson.

“This was one of the most amazing experiences of my career. Not only do I have 111 new best friends, new sisters but we are all Remarkable Women,” Brannon-Baptiste said of the trip.

