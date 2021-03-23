Remarkable Women: Veteran Jodie Grenier continues to serve others

SAN DIEGO — Jodie Grenier is a finalist in FOX 5’s Remarkable Women initiative, which recognizes the valuable contributions women have made in our community and beyond.

While most high school seniors were picking which college they would attend, Jodie Grenier opted to see the world and serve her country.

“I was a teenager searching for something a bit bigger than myself, so the Marine Corps really inspired me,” she said.

Drawn by the ethos and comradery, she joined the U.S. Marine Corps at 19 years old and was briefing the likes of General Jim Mattis in her early twenties. She was involved relaying intelligence information gathered from a variety of sources in the field.

“My job was to take the information, corroborate that information and then brief unit commanders on where the threats were,” Grenier said. “At that young age, my job was essentially to mitigate our troops from hostile situations that would endanger their lives.”

She deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom I and II and was honored with the Navy Commendation, Navy Achievement, and Global War on Terrorism Service and Iraq Campaign Medals. In 2005, Jodie was honorably discharged from active service and promoted to Staff Sergeant in 2006 in the Reserves.

She’s now CEO of the Foundation for Women Warriors helping female veterans transition after serving in the military.

“It’s just been a blessing to get up everyday and serve a community that for so long has been underserved and overshadowed,” Grenier said. “And be part of this nationwide movement, global movement really, to highlight the challenges and achievements of women throughout history.”

The foundation has testified in front of Congress about challenges women veterans face. They continue to provide services that help active duty and veterans integrate into the civilian community following their military service.

“Humbling to be recognized,” Grenier said. “I think the most important thing is that people know what we’re doing for women veterans in the community and that women veterans know that we’re there for them.”